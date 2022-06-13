BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Lose -4.55%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.93 million BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.10 changed hands at -$0.1 or -4.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $265.29M. BKSY’s last price was a discount, traded about -528.57% off its 52-week high of $13.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 52.38% up since then. When we look at BlackSky Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.41 million.

Analysts gave the BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BKSY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BlackSky Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

Instantly BKSY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.77 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -4.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.23%, with the 5-day performance at -19.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) is 94.44% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BKSY’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -185.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -185.71% for it to hit the projected low.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 80.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BlackSky Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8 million and $7.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 81.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 89.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for BlackSky Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -705.70%.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.87% of BlackSky Technology Inc. shares while 32.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.55%. There are 32.82% institutions holding the BlackSky Technology Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.15% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million BKSY shares worth $22.45 million.

Senator Investment Group, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.81% or 3.39 million shares worth $15.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.83 million shares estimated at $3.71 million under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $3.4 million.