Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.01 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $472.49M. BGRY’s last price was a discount, traded about -424.88% off its 52-week high of $10.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.88, which suggests the last value was 6.47% up since then. When we look at Berkshire Grey Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 820.63K.

Analysts gave the Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BGRY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Berkshire Grey Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) trade information

Instantly BGRY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.77 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.45%, with the 5-day performance at -13.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) is -3.37% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BGRY’s forecast low is $2.45 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -298.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Berkshire Grey Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.30% over the past 6 months, a 57.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 76.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.49 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Berkshire Grey Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $7.28 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Berkshire Grey Inc. earnings to decrease by -164.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 57.10% per year.

BGRY Dividends

Berkshire Grey Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.39% of Berkshire Grey Inc. shares while 84.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.07%. There are 84.31% institutions holding the Berkshire Grey Inc. stock share, with SB Global Advisers Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 28.22% of the shares, roughly 65.57 million BGRY shares worth $360.62 million.

VK Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 24.34% or 56.57 million shares worth $311.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.88 million shares estimated at $9.63 million under it, the former controlled 1.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $3.49 million.