AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.99 changed hands at -$0.45 or -8.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $999.98M. AVPT’s current price is a discount, trading about -151.5% off its 52-week high of $12.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.88, which suggests the last value was 22.24% up since then. When we look at AvePoint Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) trade information

Instantly AVPT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.93 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -8.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.51%, with the 5-day performance at -8.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) is 30.46% up.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AvePoint Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.17% over the past 6 months, a 91.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50.29 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that AvePoint Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $54.76 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for AvePoint Inc. earnings to decrease by -68.70%.

AVPT Dividends

AvePoint Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.15% of AvePoint Inc. shares while 38.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.75%. There are 38.76% institutions holding the AvePoint Inc. stock share, with Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.61% of the shares, roughly 28.5 million AVPT shares worth $179.27 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.24% or 5.92 million shares worth $37.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.1 million shares estimated at $12.37 million under it, the former controlled 1.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $7.35 million.