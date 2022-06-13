Are TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 0.69 million TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.18 changed hands at -$0.47 or -10.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $348.29M. TGA’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.58% off its 52-week high of $5.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.47, which suggests the last value was 64.83% up since then. When we look at TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 945.51K.

Analysts gave the TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TGA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

Instantly TGA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.50 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -10.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.49%, with the 5-day performance at -8.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) is 16.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TGA’s forecast low is $6.09 with $6.09 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -45.69% for it to hit the projected low.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.70%. The 2022 estimates are for TransGlobe Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 151.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.14% per year.

TGA Dividends

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 10 and March 14. The 8.60% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 8.60% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.25% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares while 27.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.78%. There are 27.93% institutions holding the TransGlobe Energy Corporation stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.51% of the shares, roughly 6.23 million TGA shares worth $18.75 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.51% or 6.23 million shares worth $18.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Invesco International Small Company Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. With 3.4 million shares estimated at $10.24 million under it, the former controlled 4.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.82 million.