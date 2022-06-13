Are NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 6.32 million NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.73. With the company’s per share price at $0.31 changed hands at -$0.04 or -12.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.05M. NXTP’s last price was a discount, traded about -1087.1% off its 52-week high of $3.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 45.16% up since then. When we look at NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

Instantly NXTP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 53.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5400 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -12.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.06%, with the 5-day performance at 53.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) is -4.92% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NXTP’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1512.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1512.9% for it to hit the projected low.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NextPlay Technologies Inc. will rise 81.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 89.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28,212.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.71 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2022 will be $8.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1k and $11k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 670,900.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 76,900.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.10%. The 2022 estimates are for NextPlay Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.50%.

NXTP Dividends

NextPlay Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 20.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.14% of NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares while 8.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.36%. There are 8.94% institutions holding the NextPlay Technologies Inc. stock share, with Kepos Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.77% of the shares, roughly 3.16 million NXTP shares worth $2.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.63% or 3.01 million shares worth $2.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.44 million shares estimated at $2.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $0.37 million.