With 8.33% Distance From Low, Could BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at $0.02 or 1.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $95.48M. That closing price of BEST’s stock is at a discount of -1043.52% from its 52-week high price of $12.35 and is indicating a premium of 8.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 522.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.89%, in the last five days BEST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $1.08 price level, adding 15.62% to its value on the day. BEST Inc.’s shares saw a change of -74.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.93% in past 5-day. BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) showed a performance of -21.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.5 million shares which calculate 6.99 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -63.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $408.67 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $984.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.44 billion and $996.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -71.60% while estimating it to be -1.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -20.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.00%.

BEST Dividends

BEST Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.46% institutions for BEST Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at BEST for having 11.28 million shares of worth $9.6 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which was holding about 10.0 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.52 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.4 million shares of worth $2.06 million or 0.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.32 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.99 million in the company or a holder of 0.93% of company’s stock.