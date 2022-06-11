Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Is Down -14.60 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.61 trading at -$0.38 or -5.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $252.04M. That closing price of VERI’s stock is at a discount of -461.88% from its 52-week high price of $37.14 and is indicating a discount of -5.14% from its 52-week low price of $6.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 449.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.44%, in the last five days VERI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $6.61 price level, adding 16.12% to its value on the day. Veritone Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.33% in past 5-day. Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) showed a performance of -14.60% in past 30-days.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Veritone Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -71.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.00% while that of industry is 14.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 125.00% in the current quarter and calculating 228.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 57.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.45 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.50% during past 5 years.

VERI Dividends

Veritone Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.79% institutions for Veritone Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Banta Asset Management, LP is the top institutional holder at VERI for having 2.38 million shares of worth $43.48 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Banta Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 2.38 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.48 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.84 million shares of worth $18.94 million or 2.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.66 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.35 million in the company or a holder of 1.82% of company’s stock.