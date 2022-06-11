Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Is Down -1.39 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.11 trading at -$0.44 or -5.83% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of DCFC’s stock is at a discount of -177.78% from its 52-week high price of $19.75 and is indicating a premium of 9.7% from its 52-week low price of $6.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 412.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.83%, in the last five days DCFC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $7.11 price level, adding 15.36% to its value on the day. Tritium DCFC Limited’s shares saw a change of -28.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.71% in past 5-day. Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) showed a performance of -1.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.33 million shares which calculate 2.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -153.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -54.71% for stock’s current value.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.25 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $35 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.74% institutions for Tritium DCFC Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund is the top institutional holder at DCFC for having 0.27 million shares of worth $2.67 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Luminus Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.47 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 48913.0 shares of worth $0.36 million or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28032.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.21 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.