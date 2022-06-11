TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Currently -1442.8% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.43 trading at -$0.04 or -1.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $245.50M. That closing price of WULF’s stock is at a discount of -1442.8% from its 52-week high price of $37.49 and is indicating a discount of -1.23% from its 52-week low price of $2.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 752.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.62%, in the last five days WULF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $2.43 price level, adding 35.37% to its value on the day. TeraWulf Inc.’s shares saw a change of -83.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.37% in past 5-day. TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) showed a performance of -8.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.5 million shares which calculate 1.85 days to cover the short interests.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.72% during past 5 years.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 16 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 68.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.50% institutions for TeraWulf Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP is the top institutional holder at WULF for having 0.79 million shares of worth $11.93 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 35893.0 shares of worth $0.42 million or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31426.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.47 million in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.