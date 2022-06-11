TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Plunged -9.88% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $9.39 trading at -$0.63 or -6.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.37B. That closing price of TDCXâ€™s stock is at a discount of -219.49% from its 52-week high price of $30.00 and is indicating a discount of -1.28% from its 52-week low price of $9.51. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 318.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TDCX Inc. (TDCX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.29%, in the last five days TDCX remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $9.39 price level, adding 12.41% to its value on the day. TDCX Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -50.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.88% in past 5-day. TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) showed a performance of -4.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.95. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -218.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -141.75% for stockâ€™s current value.

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.60% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $116.88 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $122.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.68%.

TDCX Dividends

TDCX Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.75% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 109.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 109.14% institutions for TDCX Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.