Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Is Up 25.65% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.94 trading at -$2.43 or -4.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.04B. That closing price of SPT’s stock is at a discount of -185.47% from its 52-week high price of $145.42 and is indicating a premium of 24.64% from its 52-week low price of $38.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 658.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.55%, in the last five days SPT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $50.94 price level, adding 14.96% to its value on the day. Sprout Social Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.47% in past 5-day. Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) showed a performance of 25.65% in past 30-days.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sprout Social Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.69% while that of industry is 1.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60.26 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

SPT Dividends

Sprout Social Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.92% institutions for Sprout Social Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SPT for having 3.69 million shares of worth $295.7 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.59 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $325.59 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.25 million shares of worth $113.44 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.03 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $71.17 million in the company or a holder of 2.23% of company’s stock.