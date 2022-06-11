ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Drops -2.69 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.76 trading at -$0.05 or -5.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.91M. That closing price of PRQR’s stock is at a discount of -1096.05% from its 52-week high price of $9.09 and is indicating a premium of 30.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.78%, in the last five days PRQR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $0.76 price level, adding 9.95% to its value on the day. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares saw a change of -90.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.69% in past 5-day. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) showed a performance of 36.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.15 million shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -88.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.56% while that of industry is 0.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 4.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $610k for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $610k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.50% during past 5 years.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.59% institutions for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at PRQR for having 7.03 million shares of worth $56.29 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Privium Fund Management B.V., which was holding about 5.24 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.75 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.62 million shares of worth $4.97 million or 0.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.55 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.59 million in the company or a holder of 0.77% of company’s stock.