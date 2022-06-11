Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.78?

In last trading session, Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.78 trading at -$0.3 or -9.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $219.43M. That closing price of MNTS’s stock is at a discount of -428.42% from its 52-week high price of $14.69 and is indicating a premium of 33.45% from its 52-week low price of $1.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.74%, in the last five days MNTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $2.78 price level, adding 27.6% to its value on the day. Momentus Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.65% in past 5-day. Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) showed a performance of 18.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.93 million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Momentus Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -170.00% while that of industry is 7.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.55% institutions for Momentus Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Prime Movers Lab, LLC is the top institutional holder at MNTS for having 27.0 million shares of worth $112.85 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 33.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.23 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.69 million shares of worth $2.87 million or 0.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.54 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.25 million in the company or a holder of 0.66% of company’s stock.