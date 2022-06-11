Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Surged 22.87% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.03 trading at -$0.21 or -4.95% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of KSCP’s stock is at a discount of -582.38% from its 52-week high price of $27.50 and is indicating a premium of 28.78% from its 52-week low price of $2.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 771.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.95%, in the last five days KSCP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $4.03 price level, adding 10.84% to its value on the day. Knightscope Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.87% in past 5-day. Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) showed a performance of 1.77% in past 30-days.

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.14% institutions for Knightscope Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the top institutional holder at KSCP for having 15000.0 shares of worth $75600.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., which was holding about 6790.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34221.0.