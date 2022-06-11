Is Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV), -137.69% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.54 trading at -$0.29 or -2.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.00B. That closing price of MYOV’s stock is at a discount of -137.69% from its 52-week high price of $27.43 and is indicating a premium of 33.54% from its 52-week low price of $7.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 811.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.45%, in the last five days MYOV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $11.54 price level, adding 15.52% to its value on the day. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -25.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.17% in past 5-day. Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) showed a performance of 37.54% in past 30-days.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Myovant Sciences Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.68% while that of industry is 0.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 29.90% in the current quarter and calculating -95.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 107.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $79.65 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $87.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.50% during past 5 years.

MYOV Dividends

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.27% institutions for Myovant Sciences Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG is the top institutional holder at MYOV for having 6.17 million shares of worth $96.05 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 6.06 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94.41 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.95 million shares of worth $38.54 million or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $21.84 million in the company or a holder of 1.49% of company’s stock.