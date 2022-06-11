Is HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS), -165.97% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $325.60 trading at -$27.71 or -7.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.39B. That closing price of HUBS’s stock is at a discount of -165.97% from its 52-week high price of $866.00 and is indicating a premium of 9.24% from its 52-week low price of $295.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 725.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HubSpot Inc. (HUBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.43 in the current quarter.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.84%, in the last five days HUBS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $325.60 price level, adding 12.92% to its value on the day. HubSpot Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.05% in past 5-day. HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) showed a performance of 5.03% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $528.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $375.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $750.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -130.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.17% for stock’s current value.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HubSpot Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.87% while that of industry is 5.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $410.39 million for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $442.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $295.96 million and $339.19 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.70% while estimating it to be 30.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.00%.

HUBS Dividends

HubSpot Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.98% institutions for HubSpot Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at HUBS for having 4.92 million shares of worth $3.24 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.69 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.96 million shares of worth $1.29 billion or 4.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.28 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $840.91 million in the company or a holder of 2.67% of company’s stock.