Is Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s 93.35% Rise This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.87 trading at -$2.15 or -7.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.72B. That closing price of CERE’s stock is at a discount of -78.43% from its 52-week high price of $46.16 and is indicating a premium of 53.58% from its 52-week low price of $12.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 428.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.47 in the current quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.67%, in the last five days CERE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $25.87 price level, adding 12.19% to its value on the day. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.08% in past 5-day. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) showed a performance of 25.46% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -93.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.69% for stock’s current value.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.58% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -11.90% in the current quarter and calculating -11.60% decrease in the next quarter.

CERE Dividends

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.32% institutions for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at CERE for having 60.63 million shares of worth $1.97 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 40.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 19.51 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $632.51 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.34 million shares of worth $141.37 million or 3.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.39 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $62.25 million in the company or a holder of 1.61% of company’s stock.