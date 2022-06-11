HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) 78.75% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.76 trading at $0.39 or 1.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.50B. That closing price of HPK’s stock is at a discount of -6.85% from its 52-week high price of $38.21 and is indicating a premium of 78.75% from its 52-week low price of $7.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 557.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.10%, in the last five days HPK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $35.76 price level, adding 4.28% to its value on the day. HighPeak Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 144.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.03% in past 5-day. HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) showed a performance of 25.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.19 million shares which calculate 1.34 days to cover the short interests.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HighPeak Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 139.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 574.24% while that of industry is 26.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 303.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $112.7 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $187.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

HPK Dividends

HighPeak Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 94.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 130.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.73% institutions for HighPeak Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at HPK for having 5.0 million shares of worth $111.0 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Syntal Capital Partners, LLC, which was holding about 0.54 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.88 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $2.03 million or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 99350.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.