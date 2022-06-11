Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Drops -7.38% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.35 trading at -$2.17 or -20.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $94.88M. That closing price of GLSI’s stock is at a discount of -486.35% from its 52-week high price of $48.96 and is indicating a premium of 17.37% from its 52-week low price of $6.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 110.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -20.67%, in the last five days GLSI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/09/22 when the stock touched $8.35 price level, adding 24.71% to its value on the day. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.38% in past 5-day. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) showed a performance of -11.32% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $78.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $78.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $78.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -834.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -834.13% for stock’s current value.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -58.30% in the current quarter and calculating -260.00% decrease in the next quarter.

GLSI Dividends

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 77.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.65% institutions for Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GLSI for having 0.24 million shares of worth $4.64 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.65 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 92695.0 shares of worth $1.71 million or 0.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 73763.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.79 million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.