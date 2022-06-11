GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) Could Experience -53.52% Growth

In last trading session, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.55 trading at -$0.36 or -7.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $542.50M. That closing price of GRNA’s stock is at a discount of -247.25% from its 52-week high price of $15.80 and is indicating a discount of -5.49% from its 52-week low price of $4.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 306.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.33%, in the last five days GRNA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $4.55 price level, adding 45.25% to its value on the day. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s shares saw a change of -54.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -43.69% in past 5-day. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) showed a performance of -43.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.03 million shares which calculate 12.67 days to cover the short interests.

GRNA Dividends

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.93% institutions for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GRNA for having 0.86 million shares of worth $8.27 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, which was holding about 0.79 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.8 million.