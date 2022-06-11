Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) Currently -445.98 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.24 trading at -$0.24 or -9.68% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of GLS’s stock is at a discount of -445.98% from its 52-week high price of $12.23 and is indicating a discount of -5.8% from its 52-week low price of $2.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 149.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.68%, in the last five days GLS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $2.24 price level, adding 56.08% to its value on the day. Gelesis Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -77.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -55.02% in past 5-day. Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) showed a performance of -50.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.55 million shares which calculate 4.74 days to cover the short interests.

GLS Dividends

Gelesis Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 122.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.70% institutions for Gelesis Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP is the top institutional holder at GLS for having 1.75 million shares of worth $17.44 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.28 million.