Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Has Recovered -37.91% To Date, But An Additional -64.12% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.31 trading at -$0.02 or -1.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $101.92M. That closing price of FTK’s stock is at a discount of -64.12% from its 52-week high price of $2.15 and is indicating a premium of 59.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 701.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.50%, in the last five days FTK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $1.31 price level, adding 9.66% to its value on the day. Flotek Industries Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.76% in past 5-day. Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) showed a performance of 15.93% in past 30-days.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Flotek Industries Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 66.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 80.00% while that of industry is 18.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.00% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 211.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -39.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 79.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

FTK Dividends

Flotek Industries Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.16% institutions for Flotek Industries Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at FTK for having 4.84 million shares of worth $5.47 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Masters Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.0 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.39 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.91 million shares of worth $2.16 million or 2.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.94 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.07 million in the company or a holder of 1.23% of company’s stock.