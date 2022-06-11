Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Stock Ripped -92.75% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at -$0.01 or -1.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.10M. That closing price of ELMS’s stock is at a discount of -2252.94% from its 52-week high price of $12.00 and is indicating a premium of 1.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 770.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.33%, in the last five days ELMS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $0.51 price level, adding 17.72% to its value on the day. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -92.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.58% in past 5-day. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) showed a performance of -22.63% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -488.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -243.14% for stock’s current value.

ELMS Dividends

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.23% institutions for Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. is the top institutional holder at ELMS for having 4.57 million shares of worth $32.1 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Partners Capital Investment Group, LLP, which was holding about 2.46 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.32 million.

On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.76 million shares of worth $1.66 million or 0.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.68 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.75 million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.