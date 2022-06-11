Does AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Look Expensive At $3.68? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.68 trading at -$0.33 or -8.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $229.67M. That closing price of ALVR’s stock is at a discount of -617.66% from its 52-week high price of $26.41 and is indicating a premium of 12.77% from its 52-week low price of $3.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.23%, in the last five days ALVR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/09/22 when the stock touched $3.68 price level, adding 15.4% to its value on the day. AlloVir Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.54% in past 5-day. AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) showed a performance of 12.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.61 million shares which calculate 1.54 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AlloVir Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -80.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.55% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -21.70% in the current quarter and calculating -1.40% decrease in the next quarter.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.77% institutions for AlloVir Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ALVR for having 7.38 million shares of worth $95.51 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.79 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.15 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.33 million shares of worth $20.95 million or 3.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.94 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8.5 million in the company or a holder of 1.44% of company’s stock.