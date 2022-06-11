Do You Like Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) At $5.49?

In last trading session, Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $5.49 trading at $0.19 or 3.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.36B. That closing price of GGRâ€™s stock is at a discount of -220.4% from its 52-week high price of $17.59 and is indicating a premium of 28.6% from its 52-week low price of $3.92. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 673.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gogoro Inc. (GGR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.58%, in the last five days GGR remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the stock touched $5.49 price level, adding 5.34% to its value on the day. Gogoro Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -44.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.18% in past 5-day. Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) showed a performance of -3.51% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -191.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -56.65% for stockâ€™s current value.

GGR Dividends

Gogoro Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.90% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 16.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.85% institutions for Gogoro Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.