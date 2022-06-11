Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) Share Price Rebounds 38.92% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.34 trading at $0.2 or 6.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.65M. That closing price of DTST’s stock is at a discount of -292.22% from its 52-week high price of $13.10 and is indicating a premium of 38.92% from its 52-week low price of $2.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.37%, in the last five days DTST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/10/22 when the stock touched $3.34 price level, adding 7.22% to its value on the day. Data Storage Corporation’s shares saw a change of 9.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.79% in past 5-day. Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) showed a performance of 57.92% in past 30-days.

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.30% during past 5 years.

DTST Dividends

Data Storage Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 30 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.07% institutions for Data Storage Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at DTST for having 0.34 million shares of worth $1.11 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.14 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.42 million.

On the other hand, Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 50000.0 shares of worth $0.15 million or 0.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 42531.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.