Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -1392.54%.

In last trading session, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.67 trading at $0.04 or 6.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $131.89M. That closing price of CYBN’s stock is at a discount of -404.48% from its 52-week high price of $3.38 and is indicating a premium of 41.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 725.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.16%, in the last five days CYBN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $0.67 price level, adding 22.09% to its value on the day. Cybin Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.64% in past 5-day. Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) showed a performance of 63.44% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.79 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1392.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.91% for stock’s current value.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cybin Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -33.33% while that of industry is 0.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.89% institutions for Cybin Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at CYBN for having 10.52 million shares of worth $12.63 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perry Creek Capital, LP, which was holding about 2.81 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.37 million.

On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.87 million shares of worth $0.91 million or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.83 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.75 million in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.