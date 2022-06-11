CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Boosted 28.65% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at $0.0 or 0.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $207.21M. That closing price of CCLP’s stock is at a discount of -35.95% from its 52-week high price of $2.08 and is indicating a premium of 27.45% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 154.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CSI Compressco LP (CCLP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.06%, in the last five days CCLP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $1.53 price level, adding 4.38% to its value on the day. CSI Compressco LP’s shares saw a change of 28.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.31% in past 5-day. CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) showed a performance of 18.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 1.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.50 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 1.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.96% for stock’s current value.

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $71.29 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $80.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $79.16 million and $71.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -9.90% while estimating it to be 12.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.70%.

CCLP Dividends

CSI Compressco LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.49% institutions for CSI Compressco LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at CCLP for having 5.27 million shares of worth $6.28 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, which was holding about 2.47 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.46 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Advisors Series Trust-Huber Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.73 million shares of worth $15.24 million or 7.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.14 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.