cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) -4.65% Below Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at -$0.09 or -16.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.82M. That closing price of YCBD’s stock is at a discount of -706.98% from its 52-week high price of $3.47 and is indicating a discount of -4.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 283.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.52%, in the last five days YCBD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 30.65% to its value on the day. cbdMD Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -28.74% in past 5-day. cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) showed a performance of -29.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.75 million shares which calculate 7.14 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -8.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.10% during past 5 years.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.32% institutions for cbdMD Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Merlin Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at YCBD for having 1.62 million shares of worth $1.75 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Merlin Capital LLC, which was holding about 1.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.75 million.

On the other hand, Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.65 million shares of worth $1.42 million or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.65 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.42 million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.