Buy, Sell Or Hold Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) At $1.34?

In last trading session, Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.34 trading at -$0.15 or -10.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $269.39M. That closing price of PGEN’s stock is at a discount of -550.75% from its 52-week high price of $8.72 and is indicating a premium of 16.42% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.07%, in the last five days PGEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $1.34 price level, adding 19.28% to its value on the day. Precigen Inc.’s shares saw a change of -63.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.20% in past 5-day. Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) showed a performance of 12.61% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1168.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -347.76% for stock’s current value.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Precigen Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.53% while that of industry is 0.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 13.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.45 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 21.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.40%.

PGEN Dividends

Precigen Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.60% institutions for Precigen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Third Security, LLC is the top institutional holder at PGEN for having 83.38 million shares of worth $309.34 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 40.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.07 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.35 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.55 million shares of worth $14.31 million or 2.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $19.82 million in the company or a holder of 2.57% of company’s stock.