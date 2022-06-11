Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Drops -88.60% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $1.13?

In last trading session, Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.13 trading at -$0.04 or -3.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $490.77M. That closing price of BBLN’s stock is at a discount of -1315.93% from its 52-week high price of $16.00 and is indicating a premium of 15.93% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 975.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.42%, in the last five days BBLN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $1.13 price level, adding 22.07% to its value on the day. Babylon Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -80.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.59% in past 5-day. Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) showed a performance of 0.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -519.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.74% for stock’s current value.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 199.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $234.55 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $239.52 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -97.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.97%.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.38% institutions for Babylon Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Kinnevik AB (publ) is the top institutional holder at BBLN for having 54.94 million shares of worth $213.73 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 16.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AMF Tjanstepension AB, which was holding about 6.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.34 million.