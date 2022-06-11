Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Surges 86.63% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.43 trading at $3.44 or 16.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $858.96M. That closing price of ACLX’s stock is at a discount of -1.15% from its 52-week high price of $24.71 and is indicating a premium of 75.32% from its 52-week low price of $6.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 148.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arcellx Inc. (ACLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.63 in the current quarter.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.39%, in the last five days ACLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/10/22 when the stock touched $24.43 price level, adding 9.22% to its value on the day. Arcellx Inc.’s shares saw a change of 45.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 86.63% in past 5-day. Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) showed a performance of 174.80% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $47.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -92.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.04% for stock’s current value.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arcellx Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

ACLX Dividends

Arcellx Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.91% institutions for Arcellx Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SR One Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at ACLX for having 5.5 million shares of worth $77.11 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 15.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AJU IB Investment Company Limited, which was holding about 1.38 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.36 million.