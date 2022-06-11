Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Down -9.17% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.0875?

In last trading session, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.87 trading at -$0.05 or -5.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $84.04M. That closing price of APTO’s stock is at a discount of -554.02% from its 52-week high price of $5.69 and is indicating a discount of -3.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 428.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.79%, in the last five days APTO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $0.87 price level, adding 12.99% to its value on the day. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.17% in past 5-day. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) showed a performance of -8.85% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1394.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -244.83% for stock’s current value.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aptose Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.92% while that of industry is 0.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.70% in the current quarter and calculating -38.50% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.10% during past 5 years.

APTO Dividends

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.34% institutions for Aptose Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. DRW Securities, LLC is the top institutional holder at APTO for having 8.89 million shares of worth $12.09 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 7.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.27 million.

On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 75121.0 shares of worth $97657.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32455.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $38946.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.