17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) Share Price Recovers 63.33% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.40 trading at -$0.65 or -21.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $115.18M. That closing price of YQ’s stock is at a discount of -686.67% from its 52-week high price of $18.88 and is indicating a premium of 63.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 180.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -21.31%, in the last five days YQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $2.40 price level, adding 35.83% to its value on the day. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 92.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.65% in past 5-day. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) showed a performance of 57.89% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.42. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -375.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -375.83% for stock’s current value.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 61.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $81.51 million for the same.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 67.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.45%.

YQ Dividends

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.47% institutions for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the top institutional holder at YQ for having 1.51 million shares of worth $1.88 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Galileo (PTC) Ltd, which was holding about 1.51 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.88 million.

On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 36705.0 shares of worth $45881.0 or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 36705.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $45881.0 in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.