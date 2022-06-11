12-Month Price Target For VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Now Sits At $13.00

In last trading session, VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.17 trading at -$0.3 or -6.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $848.09M. That closing price of VTEX’s stock is at a discount of -700.0% from its 52-week high price of $33.36 and is indicating a premium of 11.03% from its 52-week low price of $3.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 657.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VTEX (VTEX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.71%, in the last five days VTEX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $4.17 price level, adding 17.43% to its value on the day. VTEX’s shares saw a change of -61.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.13% in past 5-day. VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) showed a performance of -9.94% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -211.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -91.85% for stock’s current value.

VTEX (VTEX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VTEX is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -19.05% while that of industry is 5.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.27 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $38.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $30.87 million and $31.24 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.20% while estimating it to be 23.80% for the next quarter.

VTEX Dividends

VTEX is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.34% institutions for VTEX that are currently holding shares of the company.