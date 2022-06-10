Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Is Up 2.56% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.36 trading at -$0.5 or -2.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.86B. That most recent trading price of VG’s stock is at a discount of -13.94% from its 52-week high price of $20.92 and is indicating a premium of 30.01% from its 52-week low price of $12.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.65%, in the last five days VG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $18.36 price level, adding 5.8% to its value on the day. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -9.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.28% in past 5-day. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) showed a performance of 2.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.33 million shares which calculate 8.77 days to cover the short interests.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vonage Holdings Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.67% while that of industry is 3.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $383.08 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $396.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $351.47 million and $358.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.00% while estimating it to be 10.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

VG Dividends

Vonage Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 16 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.92% institutions for Vonage Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VG for having 32.2 million shares of worth $653.38 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 31.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $656.89 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 17.79 million shares of worth $370.74 million or 7.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.82 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $141.85 million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.