UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Is 0.49% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.07?

In recent trading session, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.90 trading at -$0.21 or -4.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.72B. That most recent trading price of UWMC’s stock is at a discount of -176.92% from its 52-week high price of $10.80 and is indicating a premium of 13.33% from its 52-week low price of $3.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.99%, in the last five days UWMC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $3.90 price level, adding 8.02% to its value on the day. UWM Holdings Corporation’s shares saw a change of -30.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.49% in past 5-day. UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) showed a performance of 14.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.19 million shares which calculate 11.38 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that UWM Holdings Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -80.95% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating -37.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -29.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $466.78 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $507.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $484.65 million and $612.93 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.70% while estimating it to be -17.20% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -98.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -14.15%.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.13% institutions for UWM Holdings Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UWMC for having 7.93 million shares of worth $46.95 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.93 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46.95 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.57 million shares of worth $15.2 million or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.04 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.09 million in the company or a holder of 2.21% of company’s stock.