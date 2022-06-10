Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Has Recovered -76.65% To Date, But An Additional -416.67% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.60 trading at $0.04 or 7.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.73M. That closing price of TTNP’s stock is at a discount of -416.67% from its 52-week high price of $3.10 and is indicating a premium of 41.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 324.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.26%, in the last five days TTNP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/09/22 when the stock touched $0.60 price level, adding 11.76% to its value on the day. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 47.06% in past 5-day. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) showed a performance of 13.64% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1066.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1066.67% for stock’s current value.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -68.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $135k for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.10% during past 5 years.

TTNP Dividends

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.17% institutions for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TTNP for having 0.21 million shares of worth $0.21 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.21 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $0.13 million or 1.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 72773.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $74228.0 in the company or a holder of 0.60% of company’s stock.