Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Has Already Recovered -6.89%, But Another -534.71% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw 28.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.63 trading at -$0.27 or -6.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.71B. That closing price of TLRY’s stock is at a discount of -534.71% from its 52-week high price of $23.04 and is indicating a discount of -6.89% from its 52-week low price of $3.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 35.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.92%, in the last five days TLRY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/03/22 when the stock touched $3.63 price level, adding 17.69% to its value on the day. Tilray Brands Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.24% in past 5-day. Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) showed a performance of -15.38% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -533.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 28.37% for stock’s current value.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tilray Brands Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 84.78% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $247.29 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $249.28 million in the next quarter that will end on May 2022.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.81% institutions for Tilray Brands Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at TLRY for having 15.32 million shares of worth $107.67 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Health Care Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.26 million shares of worth $43.28 million or 1.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.53 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.36 million in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.