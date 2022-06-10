Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Drops -18.72% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $5.74?

In recent trading session, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw 1.6 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.74 trading at -$0.08 or -1.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $40.59B. That most recent trading price of SMFG’s stock is at a discount of -34.84% from its 52-week high price of $7.74 and is indicating a discount of -0.87% from its 52-week low price of $5.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.37%, in the last five days SMFG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $5.74 price level, adding 6.06% to its value on the day. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.90% in past 5-day. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) showed a performance of -1.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.93 million shares which calculate 1.32 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -16.04% while that of industry is 2.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.90%.

SMFG Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.76% institutions for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC is the top institutional holder at SMFG for having 11.69 million shares of worth $79.41 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cowen Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 10.36 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70.35 million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Westwood Income Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.16 million shares of worth $8.36 million or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.4 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.82 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.