Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Has Already Recovered 8.4%, But Another -47.41% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In recent trading session, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) saw 1.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.12 trading at -$1.92 or -4.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.34B. That most recent trading price of LUV’s stock is at a discount of -47.41% from its 52-week high price of $59.14 and is indicating a premium of 8.4% from its 52-week low price of $36.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.57%, in the last five days LUV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the stock touched $40.12 price level, adding 10.67% to its value on the day. Southwest Airlines Co.’s shares saw a change of -1.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.68% in past 5-day. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) showed a performance of -5.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.24 million shares which calculate 2.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $56.74 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $34.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $72.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.25% for stock’s current value.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Southwest Airlines Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 219.53% while that of industry is 40.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 405.70% in the current quarter and calculating 508.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.5 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.34 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $3.94 billion and $4.68 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 65.10% while estimating it to be 35.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.20% during past 5 years.

LUV Dividends

Southwest Airlines Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 20 and April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.13% institutions for Southwest Airlines Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LUV for having 61.81 million shares of worth $2.65 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 53.55 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.45 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 26.35 million shares of worth $1.13 billion or 4.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.83 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $720.89 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.