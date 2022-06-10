Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Jump 0.71%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at $0.0 or 0.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.69M. That closing price of SLNO’s stock is at a discount of -623.53% from its 52-week high price of $1.23 and is indicating a premium of 23.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 883.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.71%, in the last five days SLNO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/09/22 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 6.23% to its value on the day. Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.45% in past 5-day. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) showed a performance of 12.71% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4017.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1664.71% for stock’s current value.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -71.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.00% while that of industry is 10.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.40% in the current quarter and calculating 57.10% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

SLNO Dividends

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.50% institutions for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Abingworth, LLP is the top institutional holder at SLNO for having 10.3 million shares of worth $4.22 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 9.77 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.0 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.2 million shares of worth $0.49 million or 1.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.75 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.31 million in the company or a holder of 0.63% of company’s stock.