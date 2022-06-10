Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Decline -4.86%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.32 trading at -$0.63 or -4.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.07B. That closing price of SGFY’s stock is at a discount of -159.01% from its 52-week high price of $31.91 and is indicating a premium of 13.15% from its 52-week low price of $10.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.86%, in the last five days SGFY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $12.32 price level, adding 8.13% to its value on the day. Signify Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.40% in past 5-day. Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) showed a performance of 2.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.85 million shares which calculate 4.14 days to cover the short interests.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Signify Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 666.67% while that of industry is -1.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $248.06 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $252.46 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $183.11 million and $184.42 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.50% while estimating it to be 36.90% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 276.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 44.20%.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 08 and August 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 111.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 117.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 111.78% institutions for Signify Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at SGFY for having 139.61 million shares of worth $2.53 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 79.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 20.99 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $381.01 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12.1 million shares of worth $166.99 million or 6.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.05 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $111.13 million in the company or a holder of 4.57% of company’s stock.