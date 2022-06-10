Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Rebounded 11.93% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In recent trading session, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.68 trading at -$0.62 or -3.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.34B. That most recent trading price of PK’s stock is at a discount of -25.74% from its 52-week high price of $22.23 and is indicating a premium of 11.93% from its 52-week low price of $15.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.39%, in the last five days PK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the stock touched $17.68 price level, adding 9.19% to its value on the day. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.50% in past 5-day. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) showed a performance of -0.49% in past 30-days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 371.93% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 124.50% in the current quarter and calculating 144.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 73.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $612.9 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $642.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.40% during past 5 years.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.51% institutions for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PK for having 33.13 million shares of worth $625.48 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 14.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 29.74 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $580.83 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.29 million shares of worth $205.44 million or 4.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.56 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $119.46 million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.