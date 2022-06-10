Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Stock Plunged -31.51% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) saw 0.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.95 trading at $0.02 or 0.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.67M. That closing price of PALT’s stock is at a discount of -679.49% from its 52-week high price of $15.20 and is indicating a premium of 9.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 193.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Paltalk Inc. (PALT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.78%, in the last five days PALT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the stock touched $1.95 price level, adding 8.02% to its value on the day. Paltalk Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.27% in past 5-day. Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) showed a performance of -2.26% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -105.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -105.13% for stock’s current value.

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -8.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.93 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.50% during past 5 years.

PALT Dividends

Paltalk Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.40% institutions for Paltalk Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PALT for having 53818.0 shares of worth $0.15 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., which was holding about 47000.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.13 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 29418.0 shares of worth $83547.0 or 0.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24400.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $69296.0 in the company or a holder of 0.35% of company’s stock.