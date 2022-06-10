Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) At $21.73: Does It Look Expensive?

In recent trading session, Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.73 trading at -$0.05 or -0.23% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.22B. That most recent trading price of MNDT’s stock is at a discount of -7.36% from its 52-week high price of $23.33 and is indicating a premium of 36.68% from its 52-week low price of $13.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 6.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.23%, in the last five days MNDT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $21.73 price level, adding 1.0% to its value on the day. Mandiant Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.63% in past 5-day. Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) showed a performance of -0.32% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mandiant Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -323.53% while that of industry is 21.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.40% in the current quarter and calculating 46.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $131.92 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $142.83 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $113.91 million and $121.97 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.80% while estimating it to be 17.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.30% during past 5 years.

MNDT Dividends

Mandiant Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 31 and February 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.61% institutions for Mandiant Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MNDT for having 21.73 million shares of worth $381.09 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 21.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $369.78 million.

On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.34 million shares of worth $204.67 million or 4.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $113.66 million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.