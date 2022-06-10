Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) Drops -5.40%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) saw 2.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.17 trading at -$0.58 or -5.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.58B. That closing price of KD’s stock is at a discount of -411.31% from its 52-week high price of $52.00 and is indicating a premium of 2.36% from its 52-week low price of $9.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 2.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.40%, in the last five days KD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/03/22 when the stock touched $10.17 price level, adding 19.92% to its value on the day. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.28% in past 5-day. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) showed a performance of -5.92% in past 30-days.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.7 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.24 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.23% institutions for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KD for having 17.93 million shares of worth $324.51 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 15.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $198.36 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.1 million shares of worth $92.32 million or 2.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.97 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $83.84 million in the company or a holder of 2.21% of company’s stock.