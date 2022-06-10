Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP): -1975.47% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at $0.02 or 3.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.72M. That closing price of KRBP’s stock is at a discount of -1975.47% from its 52-week high price of $11.00 and is indicating a premium of 56.6% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 965.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.92%, in the last five days KRBP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the stock touched $0.53 price level, adding 17.57% to its value on the day. Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 58.16% in past 5-day. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) showed a performance of 30.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 95350.0 shares which calculate 1.33 days to cover the short interests.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.01% while that of industry is 0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.43% institutions for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kepos Capital Lp is the top institutional holder at KRBP for having 0.77 million shares of worth $1.17 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.96 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.28 million shares of worth $0.43 million or 1.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 36662.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $25120.0 in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.