KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Has Seen A Fall Of -67.48% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw 10.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.33 trading at -$1.13 or -6.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $136.63B. That closing price of BEKE’s stock is at a discount of -242.79% from its 52-week high price of $52.55 and is indicating a premium of 52.32% from its 52-week low price of $7.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 21.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.87%, in the last five days BEKE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $15.33 price level, adding 7.87% to its value on the day. KE Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.29% in past 5-day. KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) showed a performance of 29.59% in past 30-days.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KE Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -90.00% while that of industry is -8.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -131.60% in the current quarter and calculating -57.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.8 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.64 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $3.2 billion and $3.58 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -43.90% while estimating it to be -26.40% for the next quarter.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.83% institutions for KE Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the top institutional holder at BEKE for having 73.03 million shares of worth $1.47 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lone Pine Capital Llc, which was holding about 30.96 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $622.86 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and ACAP Strategic Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.67 million shares of worth $255.0 million or 1.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.74 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $95.37 million in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.