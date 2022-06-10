Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Expensive At $22.32? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.32 trading at -$0.48 or -2.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.09B. That most recent trading price of STWD’s stock is at a discount of -20.97% from its 52-week high price of $27.00 and is indicating a premium of 1.97% from its 52-week low price of $21.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.12%, in the last five days STWD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $22.32 price level, adding 5.94% to its value on the day. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.36% in past 5-day. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) showed a performance of 0.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.9 million shares which calculate 2.06 days to cover the short interests.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Starwood Property Trust Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -22.05% while that of industry is -4.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $321.5 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $339.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $290.87 million and $302.29 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.50% while estimating it to be 12.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.99%.

STWD Dividends

Starwood Property Trust Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 03 and August 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.59% institutions for Starwood Property Trust Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at STWD for having 26.43 million shares of worth $638.82 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.91 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $432.77 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.34 million shares of worth $201.47 million or 2.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $176.05 million in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.